Sertoma 8-Man All-Star Game set for June 16

HASTINGS, Neb. – June 16 is the date chosen for this year’s 41st Annual Sertoma 8-Man All-Star Game. The best 8-man football players from all across the state will gather in Hastings for one last chance to strap up the pads in high school competition.

The East team is loaded with area talents such as, East Butler’s Dalton Bohac and Trevor Havlovic, Heartland’s Connor Boehr, Karson Dickson and Holden Stengel of BDS, Caden Theis from Osceola, Nebraska Lutheran’s Ben Riegsecker, and Kolby Houlden of Friend. The East team will be led by Head Coach Greg Wood of High Plains and his assistants, Matt Maltsberger of Heartland, Shawn Biltoft of East Butler, and John Kucera of High Plains.

The West team includes area names like Spencer Wichmann of Palmer, Giltner’s Josh Hinrichs, and Daniel Duffy of Kenesaw.

Kickoff from Lloyd Wilson Field at Hastings College on Saturday, June 16, is set for 6:00pm.

Full rosters can be viewed here