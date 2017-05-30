Shaw Throws One-Hitter To Shutout Bandits

GOTHENBURG – Radley Shaw threw a complete-game one-hit shut out to beat the First Tier Bank Bandit of Overton.

Shaw struck out 8 in seven innings walking only one as his team only committed one error behind him, the Gothenburg Senior Melons notched their first win of the year, 5-0 on Tuesday.

Pat Hudson had two hits and knocked in two runs to lead the way offensively for the Melons.

Taylor Killin went the distance on the mound for the Bandits giving up eight hits and five runs. The Bandits committed four errors on the evening. They fall to 2-4 on the season.