Shrine Bowl Preparations Underway

Lincoln-The Annual Beyond The Field event was held on Tuesday in Lincoln at Nebraska Wesleyan. As part of the activities leading up to the Shrine Bowl the participants of the game meet patients from the Shriner’s Hospitals and learn more about the care those hospitals receive. The patients and players then get some time to interact playing games on the field. UNK is once again hosting the game that is celebrating it’s 60th anniversary. Kickoff on Saturday from Ron & Carol Cope Stadium is set for shortly after 2pm and the game can be heard along the Rural Radio Network on 880 KRVN Lexington, 960 KNEB Scottsbluff, 840 KTIC in West Point and on 104.9 FM KAWL York.