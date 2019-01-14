Shrine Bowl To Remain In Kearney

LINCOLN, NE —Today, the Nebraska Shrine Bowl Board of Directors announced the future host city for the 2020-2024 Shrine Bowl of Nebraska. Over the weekend at the Scottish Rite Masonic Center in Lincoln, it was confirmed that Kearney was selected to host the Shrine Bowl of Nebraska for the next 5 years. “We are extremely thrilled to return to Kearney for another five years. We were humbled by the amount of interest expressed to host the Shrine Bowl’s weekend of activities and wish to express our thanks to the other great Nebraska communities that submitted applications for candidate city consideration,” said Dave MacDonald, Executive Director of the Nebraska Shrine Bowl. “We believe awarding these bids for several years in advance will make for a better game day experience and lead to growth in our long-term corporate and community partnerships.” The 61st Annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl will be played this summer on Saturday June 1st. Saturday.