It was National Letter Of Intent Signing Day at Lexington High school on Wednesday. Tori Huerta signed with York College to play Soccer. Leah Treffer signed with Nebraska Wesleyan for Track and Field. Lilli Fattig signed with UNK to play Tennis. Ashytn Decker signed with Chadron State to be a part of the Cheer team. Luis Lam and Blaire Edeal signed with colleges earlier this spring.