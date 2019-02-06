Signing Day For UNK Brings In 20 New Lopers

The first Wednesday of February brings signing day and the Lopers addressed some team needs including bolstering the offensive and defensive line. This year’s class includes 20 players, 14 on scholarship and six walk-ons. One of the prized recruits this year is actually a transfer from South Dakota and a familiar name to the area Tell Spies. Spies plays defensive end and had quite the season in his senior campaign at Mullen as he recorded 118 total tackles with 85 of those being solo as well. To view his highlights, click here.

Also, JUCO transfer David Tolentino provides a solid option at cornerback. He once played receiver and you can tell because his ball skills are off the charts. He will look to make an immediate impact for the Lopers. Click here to view his highlights.

This class has a lot of talent to help build the program as UNK looks to build off of last season’s best record since the MIAA at 5-6.

Coach Lynn says UNK addressed some needs and really likes this class.

The recruiting class for UNK goes as follows:

Casen Cavalier, QB, Canadian, TX

Dru Sovereign, WR, Lincoln Southwest, NE

McKinney Edwards, WR, Superior, NE

Jackson Ritchhart, OL, Freemont, NE

Sam Clinch, OL, Kearney Catholic, NE

Sam Snider, OL, Rock Canyon, CO

Tristian Stroup, OL, North Star, NE

Colin Giron, DL, McCook, NE

Ty Beaman, DL, Berthoud, CO

Zach Pettit, DL, Sidney, NE

Tell Spies, DL, University of South Dakota, Mullen, NE

Brandon White, DL, Bolingbrook, IL

Ben Earnest DL, Columbine, CO

Evan Fischer LB, Chase County, NE

Carter Henry, LB, Boone Central/Newman Grove, NE

Cameron Raffaeli LB, Ogallala, NE

Carson Zwingman LB, Columbus, NE

Steve Crady, CB, Elmhurst, IL

Terrell Williams CB, ASA Miami CC, FL

David Tolentino CB, Sacramento, CA