Sitorius To Step Down At Hastings College

Hastings College Athletic Director Patty Sitorius will retire at the end of the academic year. Sitorius is a 1981 graduate of Hastings College and was a successful athlete and coach. In 1989, she was inducted into the very first Athletic Hall of Fame class for track, basketball and volleyball. After a successful career in real estate, she returned to Hastings College in 2007 to work with the Hastings College Foundation. She has served as the athletic director since 2015. Before that she had a very successful stint as head volleyball coach at UNK. “I have been grateful for her faithful dedication to our student athletes and wish her the very best in her retirement,” said Travis Feezel, President of Hastings College. Hastings College will begin the search for the College’s next athletic director in the coming weeks.