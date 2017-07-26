Sixty regular-season games set to hit Max Country airwaves in 2017-18

2017-18 Broadcast Schedule | PDF

SEWARD, Neb. – Sixty regular-season athletic contests will be carried live on 104.9 Max Country (KTMX-FM) throughout the 2017-18 Concordia University sports season. Concordia and Max Country announced the new schedule on Wednesday (July 26). The radio home of Bulldog Athletics, Max Country provides live audio at many football, volleyball and men’s and women’s basketball games. The radio presence has helped elevate the visibility and brand of Concordia athletics.

In addition to 60 regular-season broadcasts, Max Country will also follow basketball, football and volleyball throughout postseason action. The York-based station will also continue to feature the 30-minute “Bulldog Coaches Show” every Thursday. The time for the weekly coaches show has been changed from 6 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. CT. Head coaches from all Concordia sports will appear on the coaches show throughout the academic year.

Said Director of Athletics Devin Smith, “We are excited about our upcoming athletic schedule as 104.9 Max Country partners with Bulldog Athletics for the third consecutive year. Arguably, Concordia University, Nebraska is in the best historical run of Bulldog Athletics and Max Country has been a part of it every step of the way. The Bulldog Athletic Department ranks with the best in the NAIA and the voice of the Bulldogs, the talented Tyler Cavalli, helps provide the best in-game calls you can find throughout our region.”

Cavalli enters his second season as the voice of both Concordia men’s and women’s basketball. This fall, Cavalli will replace Jayson Jorgensen and fulfill the play-by-play role for Bulldog football. Jorgensen had called football at Concordia for the first two years of the partnership. Meanwhile, former Bulldog softball coach Frank Greene is getting set to call volleyball action for the third-consecutive year on Max Country.

The Concordia Sports Network will continue to provide free live video webcasts that can be accessed via http://www.cune.edu/ athletics/watch-bulldogs for the bulk of varsity home events. CSN will incorporate the audio feed from 104.9 Max Country into its webcasts for football, men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball.

The reach of Max Country radio extends from the city of York and covers all of Lincoln and stretches nearly as far east as Omaha. It swings west into the Grand Island and Hastings areas. It travels as far north as Columbus and carries down south to Beatrice. Those not in the radio coverage area can tune in online or from their mobile devices by downloading the TuneIn Radio app and by then searching 104.9 Max Country.

If interested in partnering with Concordia athletics for radio sponsorships, please contact Devin Smith or Angela Muller in the athletic department. The main athletic line is 402-643-7328.

104.9 Max Country is owned by the Nebraska Rural Radio Association. Concordia athletics and Max Country signed a three-year agreement prior to the 2015-16 academic year.