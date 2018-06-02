(Audio) South Outlasts North To Win 60th Annual Shrine Bowl

Click here to listen to the podcast of the game

Kearney- Lincoln Pius graduate Noah McCashland’s 50 yard field goal with 2:11 left in the fourth quarter gave the South a 24-21 win over the North in the 60th annual Shrine Bowl on Saturday in Kearney. The South led by Omaha Westside quarterback Dylan Plautz and receiver Caleb Schweigart got the South off to a quick 14 nothing lead as they connected on a 31 yard pass in the first quarter. The North battled back as North Platte’s Bryson Krull caught a six yard td pass in the first half and Milton Sargbah scored from four yards out to tie the game at 14.

Kearney Catholic’s Matt Masker was a part of the top play of the day as he found Schweigart on a 75 yard td pass to give the South a 21-14 lead at the half. In the second half, the defenses played better as neither team scored in the 3rd quarter. At the start of the fourth Gothenburg Bennett Folkers caught a 49 yard td pass as the North tied the game at 21. Folkers ended the day with seven catches for 89 yards. The final stats were very close as the South had 311 yards in total offense while the North had 299. Schweigart who set Shrine Bowl records for catches with nine and yards with 161 was named the Offensive player of the game, Joey Johnson of Gretna was the Defensive player of the game with nine tackles, 2 sacks and 4 tackles for loss. A crowd of 4,500 saw the game as Kearney and UNK were hosting the event for the sixth straight year.