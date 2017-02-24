Southern Valley Falls To Southwest

COZAD- A pair of teams from the RPAC conference battled on Thursday night for the right to play on, and face the winner of the C2-12 subdistrict. It was the Roughriders of Southwest who prevailed as the victors, winning 42-38. In this low scoring affair points were hard to come by, especially in the first half. After one quarter of play the teams were deadlocked at 11 a piece. In the second quarter each team was stagnant, with Southern Valley recording seven points and Southwest posting just five.

At the half Southern Valley clung to a two point lead 18-16. In the third quarter it was much of the same as the teams posted single digit figures, Southwest scoring nine and Southern Valley with five. At the end of the quarter Southwest led 25-23. In the fourth quarter, Southwest closed out the game by knocking down eight of ten free throws in the final minutes. Leading the, way for Southwest was Derek Greenlee with 11 points and for Southern Valley Drake Shearer had eight. For Southwest they improve to 13-11 and advance to the C2-6 district final where they will play either Kimball or Perkins County on Monday. Southern Valley finishes the year out at 14-11 and their streak of four straight state tourney berth’s comes to an end.