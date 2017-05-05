class="post-template-default single single-post postid-233889 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Southern Valley Golf Invite Results 5-4 | KRVN Radio

Southern Valley Golf Invite Results 5-4

BY Jayson Jorgensen | May 5, 2017
SCHOOL SCORE
1st, Alma, 356
2nd, Southern Valley, 357
3rd, Medicine Valley, 392
Bertrand, 416
Hitchcock County, 429
Elm Creek, 437
Overton, 437
Loomis, 449
Maywood, 476
Wilcox/Hildreth, 553
Axtell, 563
Arapahoe, 704

INDIVIDUALS SCHOOL SCORE

Eric Kovarik, Alma, 83
Ryder Lewis, Southern Valley, 86
Dillon Gillming, Elm Creek, 86
Trent Krejdl, Southern Valley, 88
Ty Heft, Alma, 89
Riley Mustin, Southern Valley, 91
Blaine Teeter, Hitchcock County, 91
Wyatt Gibson, Alma, 91
Chaston Burgeson, Southern Valley, 92
Sid Schultz, Medicine Valley, 93
Josephy Chancellor, Medicine Valley, 93
Chase Konert, Alma, 93
Spencer Brown, Southern Valley, 95
Jackson McKenzie, Alma, 97
Sheldon Johnson, Medicine Valley, 97

