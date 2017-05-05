Southern Valley Golf Invite Results 5-4

SCHOOL SCORE
1st, Alma, 356
2nd, Southern Valley, 357
3rd, Medicine Valley, 392
Bertrand, 416
Hitchcock County, 429
Elm Creek, 437
Overton, 437
Loomis, 449
Maywood, 476
Wilcox/Hildreth, 553
Axtell, 563
Arapahoe, 704
INDIVIDUALS SCHOOL SCORE
Eric Kovarik, Alma, 83
Ryder Lewis, Southern Valley, 86
Dillon Gillming, Elm Creek, 86
Trent Krejdl, Southern Valley, 88
Ty Heft, Alma, 89
Riley Mustin, Southern Valley, 91
Blaine Teeter, Hitchcock County, 91
Wyatt Gibson, Alma, 91
Chaston Burgeson, Southern Valley, 92
Sid Schultz, Medicine Valley, 93
Josephy Chancellor, Medicine Valley, 93
Chase Konert, Alma, 93
Spencer Brown, Southern Valley, 95
Jackson McKenzie, Alma, 97
Sheldon Johnson, Medicine Valley, 97