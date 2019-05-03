Southern Valley Wins Event

5-2
Knipping Invite Results
1st Southern Valley,371
2nd Alma, 395
3rd Bertrand, 447
INDIVIDUALS
1st Brody Yant, Southern Valley, 84
2nd Carter Brown, Southern Valley, 85
3rd Grant McQuay, Alma, 95
4th Cord Frink, Arapahoe, 97
5th Tanner Heckenlively, Alma, 98
6th David Trujillo, Southern Valley, 98
7th Isaac McCurdy, Alma, 100
8th Jackson McKenzie, Alma, 102
9th Brandon Dodson, Bertrand, 103
10th Carson Bassett, Southern Valley, 104
11th Jackson Furlong, Bertrand, 110
12th Wyatt Kapps, Bertrand, 111
13th Tanner Deisley, Arapahoe, 112
14th Colton Burgeson, Southern Valley, 112