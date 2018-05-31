Southwest Baptist Leaves MIAA

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The MIAA announced that Southwest Baptist University has formally withdrawn from the conference and accepted an invitation from the Great Lakes Valley Conference. The departure is effective August 1, 2019. “We are disappointed to see Southwest Baptist leave the MIAA. They have been an outstanding representative of our conference since they joined the MIAA in 1986,” stated MIAA Commissioner Mike Racy. “We appreciate that SBU leadership has kept the conference informed about their membership study this past year, and we support SBU’s efforts to do what they believe is best for their programs and student-athletes. We wish them well and much success in the GLVC.”

Last January, the MIAA CEO Council appointed two task forces to take a strategic look at important issues facing the MIAA. One task force is working on football-related issues, including a study of various scheduling models to help strengthen MIAA football programs. The other task force is exploring membership issues, including the development of tools to help communicate the mission, alignment and value of the MIAA for member institutions and communities. “In an ever-changing climate in college athletics, the MIAA is committed to being proactive, resourceful and innovative in order to maintain our reputation as one of the most successful conferences in the NCAA,” Racy added.