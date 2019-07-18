Spielman Snags Spot on Biletnikoff Award Watch List

Nebraska junior wide receiver JD Spielman was honored Thursday afternoon, as he was named to the Biletnikoff Award preseason watch list.

It was the second straight year Spielman garnered a spot on the Biletnikoff Award watch list. The award is presented to that season’s most outstanding FBS receiver, regardless of position.

Spielman is one of only five Big Ten players on the 50-member preseason list. The 5-foot-9, 180-pounder has a chance to finish his junior season as the most prolific receiver in Nebraska history. He is only 68 catches and 1,099 yards away from the Husker career record in both categories.

Last season, Spielman hauled in 66 passes for 881 yards and eight touchdowns, despite missing the final two games of the season. He finished on NU’s top-10 single-season list in catches (third), yards (ninth) and touchdowns (seventh). Spielman ranked among the Big Ten leaders in receptions per game (6.6, second), receiving yards per game (81.8, fourth) and all-purpose yards per game (111.5, fifth) en route to earning All-Big Ten honors for the second straight season.

His best performance came against nationally-ranked Wisconsin, when he shattered Nebraska’s single-game receiving record with 209 yards. He is the only player in school history with a 200-yard receiving game. Spielman hauled in 10 passes for 135 yards against Purdue and is the only receiver in school history with multiple double-digit reception games.

The 2019 Biletnikoff Award winner will be presented live on December 12, 2019, at the Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN.