class="post-template-default single single-post postid-289222 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
Spring Game Sells Out Quickly | KRVN Radio

Spring Game Sells Out Quickly

BY Jayson Jorgensen | February 7, 2018
Home News Regional Sports
Spring Game Sells Out Quickly
Nebraska's spring game has drawn better than 54,000 fans each year since 2004. Photo by Scott Bruhn/Nebraska Communications

Nebraska fans can’t seem to get enough of new head coach Scott Frost. Tickets for NU’s spring game turned into a hot ticket this week. Nebraska’s ticket office announced shortly after 11am on Wednesday that the game is a sell out.

Season ticket holders were able to begin purchasing spring game tickets Tuesday at 10 a.m., and nearly 60,000 had been sold in about the first seven hours. Tickets then went on sale to the general public  on Wednesday morning, and in less than 90 minutes the game was officially sold out. This is expected to be the highest attendance for a spring game in school history. The previous high was 80,149 for Bo Pelini’s first spring game in 2008.  The game is set for April 21st at 11am at Memorial Stadium. 

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments