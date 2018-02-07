Spring Game Sells Out Quickly

Nebraska fans can’t seem to get enough of new head coach Scott Frost. Tickets for NU’s spring game turned into a hot ticket this week. Nebraska’s ticket office announced shortly after 11am on Wednesday that the game is a sell out.
Season ticket holders were able to begin purchasing spring game tickets Tuesday at 10 a.m., and nearly 60,000 had been sold in about the first seven hours. Tickets then went on sale to the general public on Wednesday morning, and in less than 90 minutes the game was officially sold out. This is expected to be the highest attendance for a spring game in school history. The previous high was 80,149 for Bo Pelini’s first spring game in 2008. The game is set for April 21st at 11am at Memorial Stadium.