class="post-template-default single single-post postid-284670 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
Spring Game Set for Saturday, April 21 | KRVN Radio

Spring Game Set for Saturday, April 21

BY NU Athletic Communications | January 17, 2018
Home News Regional Sports
Spring Game Set for Saturday, April 21
Nebraska's spring game has drawn better than 54,000 fans each year since 2004. Photo by Scott Bruhn/Nebraska Communications

Nebraska Athletics has finalized the date and time for the 2018 Red-White Spring Game which will be played on Saturday, April 21 at 11 a.m. at Memorial Stadium. Last fall the spring game had been listed as April 14, 2018.

Reserved tickets for the game are $10 each and will go on sale to season ticket holders on Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available to the general public on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. More details on ticket sales will be available closer to the on-sale date.  Husker fans are also encouraged to join the 2018 Nebraska Football Season Ticket Request List now by visiting Huskers.com/tickets.

All sections of Memorial Stadium will be available for the 2018 Spring Game. The largest crowd for the Red-White Spring Game was 80,149 in 2008, and the contest has drawn better than 54,000 fans each year since 2004.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments