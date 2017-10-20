Squires Reaches Milestone With UNK Win

Kearney, Neb. – Middle hitters Josie Cox and Tara Ziegelbein combined for 15 kills and 12 blocks to power seventh-ranked Nebraska Kearney over Southwest Baptist (-12, -19, -13) Friday evening in Bolivar, Mo. UNK (22-1, 9-1) wins a seventh straight match and is now 6-1 on the road. This also is the 900th career win for Loper head coach Rick Squiers . The former college basketball coach is in his 28th season coaching volleyball and his win total breaks down to 593 (19th year/UNK), 206 (Hastings College/six years), 73 (Remsen St. Mary’s H.S., Ia./two years) and 28 (Seward County C.C., Kan./one year). His overall mark stands at 900-176 (83.6 win pct.).

To send the Bearcats (2-22, 1-9) to a 10th straight loss, UNK hit .204, had 12 blocks, five aces and managed 17 more digs, 54-37.

Cox (North Platte) tallied a team-high seven blocks (two solo) and five kills in seven swings (.571 pct.). Next to her, Ziegelbein (Lincoln Lutheran) hit .435, smashed home a team-best 10 kills, blocked five balls and also managed three digs and two aces.

From the right side, freshman Anna Squiers (Kearney Catholic) provided six blocks, five kills and two assists. Finally, junior Ellie McDonnell (Papillion) and freshman Mary Katherine Wolfe (Omaha Marian) combined for 28 digs. UNK controlled the first and third sets but SBU got back-to-back blocks from Mikhaela Cochran and Katie Robinson to trail by just a 22-19 score in the second. Finishing with eight team blocks, the ‘Cats didn’t get any closer as they committed two straight hitting errors and Ziegelbein recorded a kill.

The Lopers have a very quick turnaround as they are at Missouri Southern State Saturday at 11 a.m.