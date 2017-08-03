SRAs Open For Hunting On Sept. 5

LINCOLN, Neb. – Hunters are reminded that state recreation areas (SRA) are closed to hunting until Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Several hunting seasons will be open during the Labor Day weekend. Archery deer, dove, grouse and other small game seasons will be open Friday, Sept 1. The early teal season begins Sept. 2. SRA regulations prohibit any hunting until the Tuesday following Labor Day, which is Sept. 5.

Regulations state the portions of some SRAs are open to hunting from the first Tuesdayfollowing Labor Day through the end of the spring turkey hunting season, unless restricted. A park entry permit is required for vehicles entering the SRAs. Hunting is prohibited within 100 yards of any public use facility or activity area, including picnic areas, campgrounds, private cabins, concession areas, boat ramps, and parking lots.

Wildlife management areas, Open Fields and Waters sites and other public lands are open to hunting. The Public Access Atlas lists more than 300 publicly owned areas open to hunting. Visit OutdoorNebraska.org/ wheretohunt for public hunting access opportunities.

For summaries of hunting regulations, read the Small Game, Waterfowl and Big Game guides at Outdoornebraska.gov/guides/. Purchase permits at OutdoorNebraska.org.