Stadium Project In Lexington Gets Green Light

The Lexington School Board approved a bid this week to replace the lights at Ray Ehlers Stadium and Minutemen Memorial field. Ensley Electrical Services of Grand Island submitted a bid of just over $265,000 dollars for the project. Ensley will remove the existing sports lighting poles and fixtures, and will install new service from a transformer located on the west side of the field. The old lights will be replaced with Musco lighting bases, poles and fixtures. In recent years, the lights at the field had become very unreliable resulting in contests being stopped while the lights were allowed to come back on. The project is expected to be completed this summer.