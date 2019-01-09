(Audio) Stars Sweep Lexington In Basketball Action

Click here to listen to podcast

Kearney-Kearney Catholic swept a double header from Lexington on Tuesday night, with the Girls winning 45-39, while the Stars won the boys game 63-48. In the girls game, Kearney Catholic used a late 7-0 run to hold off the Minutemaids 45-39. The Stars led by 13 in first half before Lexington stormed back to take a brief 30-29 lead late in the 3rd quarter. Olivia Micek scored five of her 14 points in the fourth quarter to help Kearney Catholic improve to 8-4 on the season. Lexington was led by freshman Sarah Treffer who continues to sparkle this season with 18 points as she hit three three points. The Minutemaids fell to 2-11 on the season.

In the boys game, freshman Brett Mahoney scored 22 points as the Stars pulled away in the fourth quarter to win it 63-48. Kearney Catholic led just 45-41 before outscoring Lexington 18-7 in the fourth quarter. Kegan Bosshammer was also in double figures as he scored 12 for the Stars who improved to 10-1 on the year. Nick Saiz paced Lexington with 13, while Dylan Richman had 11 and Kaleb Carpenter added 10. The Minutemen fell to 5-7 on the season.