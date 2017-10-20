State Cross Country Set For Today

Kearney-The NSAA State High School Cross Country meet is set for today at the Kearney Country Club. A number of individuals from the area have qualified a number of teams from our area have also qualified. They include in Class A, the Kearney Boys. In Class B on the boys side, Lexington, Aurora and York have all qualified. The Aurora and Hastings girls have always qualifed as teams. In Class C, Holdrege is back to try to defend its title, Kearney Catholic is also sending it’s entire team.

On the girls side, Cozad, Holdrege, Minden, and Adams Central will all compete as teams. In Class D, Doniphan/Trumbull, Gibbon, Shelton and Hastings St. Cecilia all qualified as teams. Hastings St. Cecilia, North Platte St. Pats and Bertrand/Loomis. Schedule of races today includes, Class C Girls 12pm, Class A Girls 12:30pm, Class C Boys 1pm, Class A Boys 1:30pm, Class D Girls 2pm, Class B Boys 2:30pm, Class D Boys 3pm, Class B Boys 3:30pm. Click here for the results