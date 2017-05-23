State Golf Begins Today

The NSAA Boys State Golf Tournaments begin today at four locations. Norfolk Country Club is hosting Class A. Teams from our region that qualified include Kearney, North Platte and Grand Island. Highlands Golf Course in Lincoln is the site of Class B. Aurora and York have qualified as teams. Meadowlark Hills in Kearney is hosting Class C. Southern Valley, GICC, Centura and Ord will all compete as teams at this event. In Class D, the meet is taking place at Lake Maloney Golf Course in North Platte. Alma, Medicine Valley, Franklin, Mullen and Paxton have all qualified as teams. The two day event wraps up tomorrow afternoon.