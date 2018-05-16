class="post-template-default single single-post postid-311545 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"
State Tennis Begins On Thursday

BY Jayson Jorgensen | May 16, 2018
Members of Lexington tennis squad. KRVN Photo-Paul Pack

The NSAA Girls State Tennis tournament begins on Thursday in Lincoln for Class B. Lexington will be represented at the state meet. In number one singles Brylee Lauby who is 28-7 on the year is the sixth seed. Last year she finished as the state runner up in number two singles. In number two singles, Mallorie Buescher is 26-8 for Lexington and she is seeded 8th. In number one doubles, Theresa Aguirre and Brooke Speer will compete. Lexington’s other doubles team of Darlyn Gonzalez and Aileen Reynosa. Click here for all the seedings and results.

