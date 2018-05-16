State Tennis Begins On Thursday

The NSAA Girls State Tennis tournament begins on Thursday in Lincoln for Class B. Lexington will be represented at the state meet. In number one singles Brylee Lauby who is 28-7 on the year is the sixth seed. Last year she finished as the state runner up in number two singles. In number two singles, Mallorie Buescher is 26-8 for Lexington and she is seeded 8th. In number one doubles, Theresa Aguirre and Brooke Speer will compete. Lexington’s other doubles team of Darlyn Gonzalez and Aileen Reynosa. Click here for all the seedings and results.