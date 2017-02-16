State Wrestling Underway In Omaha

The First Two Rounds of the NSAA State Wrestling Tournament are underway. Here is a list of the area wrestlers who went 2-0 on Thursday in Classes A & D. Classes B & C are underway this afternoon.

Class A

126 Phillip Moomey, Kearney

138 Zack Kuta, Grand Island

160 Trey Grube, Kearney

170 Braiden Ruffin, NP

195 Sean Jackson, Kearney

285 Lee Herrington, Kearney

Class D

106 Ryan Patrick, Sutherland

113 Salvador Aguirre, Amherst

120 Breidyn Cumpston, Amherst

126 Joel Ostrom, Burwell

126 Tyler Pawloski, Pleasanton

132 Cameron Riggs, NPSP

138 Brett Rigs, NPSP

152 Konner Banzhaf, Cambridge

152 Aaron Allison, NPSP

152 Devon Walker, Elm Creek

160 Preston Walker, Elm Creek

160 Braiden Gomez, Axtell

170 Ryan Dawe, Burwell

170 Kalen Klingelhoefer, Amherst

182 Tori Huffman, Burwell

182 Scott Taylor, Medicine Valley

195 Dane Borgard, Amherst

195 Trent Christiancy, Franklin

220 Ty Gideon, Burwell

220 Jose Ambriz, Ansley/Litchfield

285 Tyler Schultz, Cambridge

285 A.J. Skaggs, Axtell

285 Thomas Hughes, Burwell

285 Jacob Peterson, Amherst