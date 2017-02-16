State Wrestling Underway In Omaha

The First Two Rounds of the NSAA State Wrestling Tournament are underway. Here is a list of the area wrestlers who went 2-0 on Thursday in Classes A & D. Classes B & C are underway this afternoon.
Class A
126 Phillip Moomey, Kearney
138 Zack Kuta, Grand Island
160 Trey Grube, Kearney
170 Braiden Ruffin, NP
195 Sean Jackson, Kearney
285 Lee Herrington, Kearney
Class D
106 Ryan Patrick, Sutherland
113 Salvador Aguirre, Amherst
120 Breidyn Cumpston, Amherst
126 Joel Ostrom, Burwell
126 Tyler Pawloski, Pleasanton
132 Cameron Riggs, NPSP
138 Brett Rigs, NPSP
152 Konner Banzhaf, Cambridge
152 Aaron Allison, NPSP
152 Devon Walker, Elm Creek
160 Preston Walker, Elm Creek
160 Braiden Gomez, Axtell
170 Ryan Dawe, Burwell
170 Kalen Klingelhoefer, Amherst
182 Tori Huffman, Burwell
182 Scott Taylor, Medicine Valley
195 Dane Borgard, Amherst
195 Trent Christiancy, Franklin
220 Ty Gideon, Burwell
220 Jose Ambriz, Ansley/Litchfield
285 Tyler Schultz, Cambridge
285 A.J. Skaggs, Axtell
285 Thomas Hughes, Burwell
285 Jacob Peterson, Amherst