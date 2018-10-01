Stivrins Named Big Ten Co-Player of the Week

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-338399 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
BY huskers.com | October 1, 2018
Courtesy/NU Media Relations

Nebraska middle blocker Lauren Stivrins was honored as the Big Ten Co-Player of the Week on Monday after leading the Huskers to a pair of road victories over the weekend.

Stivrins picked up her first-career Big Ten weekly honor after becoming the third Husker in school history to post a 1.000 hitting percentage with at least 10 kills when she went 10-for-10 in a sweep of Northwestern last Friday. She followed the next night with eight kills, four blocks and three service aces in a 3-1 win at previously unbeaten No. 7 Illinois. The sophomore from Scottsdale, Arizona averaged 2.57 kills per set on .536 hitting for the weekend.

The Huskers have now picked up a Big Ten weekly honor in four consecutive weeks, and Stivrins is the third player-of-the-week honoree in the last four weeks, as outside hitter Mikaela Foecke earned the distinction twice. 

Nebraska hosts Iowa on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

