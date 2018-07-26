Storm Add Forward

Kearney, NE. – The Tri-City Storm has added highly skilled forward Colton Kalezic to the roster for the 2018-2019 season. Kalezic skated for Canada East in the 2017 World Junior A Challenge in Truro, Nova Scotia and led the tournament in scoring. In addition to representing his home country of Canada on an international level, he also spent the 2017-2018 season with the Toronto Patriots of the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL). Kalezic was named a Top Prospect Forward by the Ontario Hockey Association (OHA) Awards Committee for the 2017-2018 season. Colton Kalezic, 19, of Toronto, Canada has spent the last three seasons with the Toronto Patriots, and served as an Alternate Captain for the team during the 2017-2018 season.

Kalezic finished the year in Toronto with 38 goals, 38 assists, and established himself as one of the leagues most talented players. Kalezic helped carry the Patriots to the Conference Finals in the 2018 OJHL Playoffs, scoring 10 goals in the post season. Toronto claimed the Brant Snow Memorial Trophy as OJHL Regular Season Champions after finishing the year He finished his 167 game OJHL career on April 10th as the Patriots fell to the Georgetown Raiders in Game 7 of the South-West Conference Finals. In total, Kalezic scored 66 goals, registered 75 assists, and recorded 141 points in his Toronto Patriots career. At the 2017 World Junior A Challenge, Kalezic netted 2 goals and recorded 4 assists during the tournament and was named Top Forward and First Team All-Star at the event. Previously, Kalezic announced a commitment to play college hockey for Northern Michigan University.