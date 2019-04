Western Conference First Round

(1) Tri-City Storm vs. (4) Des Moines Buccaneers

Game 1: Friday, 4/19/19 at 7:05 PM CT at Viaero Center

Game 2: Saturday, 4/20/19 at 7:05 PM CT at Viaero Center

Game 3: Tuesday, 4/23/19 at 7:05 PM CT at Buccaneer Arena

Game 4 (if necessary): Wednesday, 4/24/19 at 7:05 PM CT at Buccaneer Arena

Game 5 (if necessary): Friday, 4/26/19 at 7:05 PM CT at Viaero Center