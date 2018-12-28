Storm Beats Lincoln

Kearney, NE– The Tri-City Storm defeated the Lincoln Stars by a final score of 3-1 Friday night at the Viaero Center. Tri-City got goals in the game from Joe Berg, Brendan Furry, and Ronnie Attard. Isaiah Saville made 22 saves on 23 shots to record his 12th victory of the season in net. In the win, Tri-City remains at the top of the Western Conference standings with 41 points on the year. The Storm complete “Rivalry Weekend” at the Viaero Center tomorrow night in a home matchup against the Omaha Lancers. Puck drop for tomorrow’s game is set for 7:05pm.

Joe Berg tipped in his 3rd goal of the season just over a minute into the game to give Tri-City its 1st lead of the night. The goal was assisted by Ronnie Attard as the Storm scored on the game’s first shot. The Lincoln Stars struck on the power play to tie the game at 1-1 with a goal later in the period at the 9:13 mark. The goal was scored by Stars leading scorer Shane Pinto and was netted on the power play. Minutes later, Storm forward Brendan Furry scored his team leading 9th goal of the season to give Tri-City is 2nd lead of the game. The goal by Furry was his 1st as a member of the Storm after being acquired via trade on Thursday. Tri-City outshot Lincoln 12-11 in the 1st period and carried a one goal lead into the 2nd period. Each team was held off in the 2nd period, and Tri-City led 2-1 entering the 3rd period. Tri-City outshot Lincoln in the 2nd period by a margin of 11 to 5.

Storm Captain Ronnie Attard fired a puck past Stars goaltender Tyler Johnson at the 2:44 mark of the 3rd period to give Tri-City a two-goal lead. The goal was Attard’s 7th of the season and was scored on the power play. Brendan Furry recorded his 11th assist of the season on the goal. Tri-City killed of a 5 on 3 power play and held off a 6 on 4 attack by the Stars to skate away with a 3-1 victory. Tri-City outshot Lincoln 9-7 in the 3rd period and 32-23 in the game. The win was the Storm’s 20th of the season and 10th on home ice.

Brendan Furry was named the game’s 1st Star after scoring the game winning goal in the 1st period and recording an assist on Ronnie Attard’s power play goal in the 3rd period. Ronnie Attard picked up 2nd Star honors, and Joe Berg was named the games 3rd Star after scoring on the opening shot of the game in the 1st period. Tri-City has now won 6 of 7 games against in state rival Lincoln this season.

Tri-City returns to action tomorrow in a home matchup against the Omaha Lancers. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05pm