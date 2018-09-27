Storm Begin Season With Win

Cranberry Township, PA. – The Tri-City Storm won a thrilling game over the Youngstown Phantoms by a final score of 5-4 to open play in the 2018-2019 regular season. Brad Morrissey, Connor McMenamin, Jake Crespi, and Benji Eckerle all scored goals in the Storm’s season opener. Eckerle finished the night with two goals, and Jake Barczewski picked up the win in net for Tri-City.

The Storm scored a power play goal just over 5 minutes into the game to jump out to an early 1-0 lead. Brad Morrissey’s goal was assisted by Ronnie Attard and Jake Crespi at the 5:02 mark of the 1st period to give Tri-City its first lead of the game. Youngstown answered back later in the period with a power play goal from Liam Robertson at 10:11 of the period. Tri-City’s Connor McMenamin gave the Storm another lead in the game with under 5 minutes to play in the 1st period with a goal assisted by Joe Berg and Keaton Pehrson. Tri-City carried a 2-1 lead into the 2nd period.

The Youngstown Phantoms tied the game for a 2nd time less than a minute into the 2nd period off of a goal from Joseph Abate. Jake Crespi answered back to give the Storm a 3-2 lead at the 3:35 mark of the period. The goal from Crespi was assisted by Benji Eckerle. Eckerle scored the final goal of the 2nd period with less than 12 seconds to go to give Tri-City a 4-2 lead going into the final period. The Storm outshot the Phantoms 17-12 in the 3rdperiod.

The 3rd period was back and forth with Tri-City increasing its lead to 5-2 near the halfway point of the period. Benji Eckerle scored his 2nd goal of the game, at 11:09 of the 3rd period with Keaton Pehrson and Joe Berg picking up assists on the goal. The Youngstown Phantoms scored back to back power play goals to bring the game back to a one goal margin with under 6 minutes to play in the game. The Storm held off an a Phantoms to record a 5-4 win in the season’s opening game after Jake Barczewski made several saves in the game’s final moments.

Benji Eckerle was named the game’s 1st Star for his two goal performance, and Jake Crespi was honored with the 2nd Star of the Game following a two point night with a goal and an assist.

Tri-City now looks ahead to tomorrow’s game against the Madison Capitols. The matchup will serve as the final game for the Storm at the 2018 USHL Fall Classic. Puck drop is scheduled for 3pm CT.