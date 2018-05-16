class="post-template-default single single-post postid-311519 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"
Storm Chasers, KC Royals set a date for 2019 exhibition

BY Associated Press | May 16, 2018
PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) _ The Omaha Storm Chasers and Kansas City Royals have announced they’ll play an exhibition game next March 25 at Werner Park.

The game announced Wednesday will mark the first time the Royals have played at Werner Park and first time in the Omaha area since 2000.

An exhibition that had been scheduled for this past March was canceled because of cold and wet weather.

The Omaha area has been home to the Royals’ top farm club since 1969.

Royals general manager Dayton Moore said Omaha has had an “amazing and impactful influence on the success” of the big-league club and that he made it a priority to schedule an exhibition for 2019 after the 2018 game was canceled.

