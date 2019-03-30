Storm Clinch Regular Season Title

Sioux City, IA – The Tri-City Storm clinched a regular season championship Friday night in Sioux City, Iowa by recording one point in the league standings in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Sioux City Musketeers. The Storm entered the night needing two points to clinch an outright Anderson Cup Championship victory but following a Muskegon home loss to Waterloo, the Storm needed just one point in the standings to secure the regular season championship. After battling to a 3-3 tie through the 3rd period, Tri-City recorded its 90th point in the league standings to clinch the 2019 Anderson Cup. Sioux City’s Martin Pospisil scored the overtime game winning goal to give the Musketeers a 4-3 overtime victory over the Storm. Tonight in Sioux City, the Storm will play for history again in an attempt to set a new team record for the most regular season wins in organization history. The team will host a watch party tomorrow at the Viaero Center in Kearney that will be free for fans to attend. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05pm.