Storm Coach Earns USHL Honor

Kearney, NE. – The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced on Friday that Tri-City Storm GM/Head Coach Anthony Noreen has been named the 2018-2019 USHL Coach of the Year. Noreen is the 1st Coach in the history of the Tri-City Storm organization to receive USHL Coach of the Year honors. Noreen led the Storm to its 2nd Anderson Cup Championship in organization history, and a team record 45 wins during the regular season. Tri-City finished the 2018-2019 regular season with a record of 45-12-3-2, and set a new team record with 232 goals scored. Players on this year’s Storm team also received major end of year awards from the USHL.

Zac Jones was named the USHL Rookie of the Year, Isaiah Saville received Goaltender of the Year honors, and Ronnie Attard was named both the USHL’s Defenseman of the Year and the 2018-2019 USHL Player of the Year. Noreen was previously named the 2014-2015 USHL Coach of the Year as the Head Coach of the Youngstown Phantoms. In the postseason, Tri-City swept its Western Conference Semifinals matchup against the Des Moines Buccaneers and has advanced to the Western Conference Final for the third time in team history.