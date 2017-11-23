Storm come from behind to defeat Stars

Lincoln, NE. – The Tri-City Storm came from behind in the 3rd period to win a thrilling road game over the Stars in Lincoln on Wednesday night. Filip Larsson stopped 25 of 27 shots to backstop the Storm to their eleventh victory of the season. Michael Maloney scored the tying goal at 12:07 of the 3rd period and Adam Goodsir scored the game winning goal with less than four minutes remaining to give the Storm the victory.

After a scoreless 1st period at the Ice Box in Lincoln on Wednesday night, the offense for each team found success in the middle frame. The opening goal of the game was scored at the 6:20 mark of the 2nd period by Casey Dornbach for Lincoln. Dornbach tallied his fifth goal of the season, with assists going to Cole Krygier and Gustaf Westlund. The Storm would answer quickly with Ronnie Attard scoring his fourth of the season less than less than two minutes later. The goal from Attard was assisted by Chase McLane. The game would not be tied for long, as the Stars would answer back with the go ahead goal less than two minutes later. Casey Dornbach scored his sixth of the season, and his second of the night at 9:38 of the 2nd period. The Storm trailed 2-1 after forty minutes.

The teams traded shots and penalties in the early portion of the 3rd period but neither team found a goal. With just under eight minutes remaining in the game, the Storm tied the game off of a short from Michael Maloney. It would be the fourth goal of the season from Maloney, and Storm forward Connor McMenamin picked up the lone assist on the goal. Tri-City would draw two late period penalties that would be key in the Storm’s comeback victory. Lincoln player’s Zach Dubinsky & Cole Krygier each took penalties at 14:56 & 15:41 of the 3rd period to give the Storm a 5 on 3 man advantage for 1:15. Storm goalie Filip Larsson got involved in the offense, laying a long pass from the defensive zone on the stick of Adam Goodsir, who broke in on goal and blew one past Stars goalie Tomas Vomacka for the go ahead goal with less than four minutes remaining. The goal was Goodsir’s fifth of the season and would be the game winning goal for the Storm.

Goalie Filip Larsson notched his tenth victory of the season in the Storm victory.

The Tri-City Storm return to action on Friday night in a road battle against the Sioux City Musketeers. It will be the third game in the Storm’s current four game road trip. Tri-City will end the road trip on Saturday night in Sioux Falls before returning home to the Viaero Center on December 1st.

The Viaero Wireless pregame show will start at 6:45PM on Friday night.