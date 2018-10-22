Storm Falls At Home to Omaha

Kearney, NE– The Tri-City Storm put together a fierce rally late in the 3rd period of Sunday night’s game against Omaha to erase a two goal deficit, but eventually fell to the Lancers by a final score of 3-2 in overtime. Tri-City got power play goals from Filip Forsmark and Jake Crespi in the final seven minutes of the game to force overtime. Kalle Erickson scored the game winning goal just over a minute into the overtime period to give the Lancers the victory. Omaha broke a scoreless tie at the 17:48 mark of the 1st period with a goal by Logan Will. The goal was Will’s third of the season and was assisted by Brian Silver. Tri-City, playing its third game in three days, out shot Omaha 6-5 in the opening period but trailed by a goal entering the 2nd period. Sunday night’s 1st period marked the first time this season that Tri-City did not score a goal in the opening twenty minutes of play.

A power play goal by the Lancers was the only goal of the 2nd period and gave Omaha a two goal lead entering the 3rd period. Jaxson Nelson scored his first goal of the season with teammates Jan Kern and Brendan Furry recording assists on the goal at the 11:54 mark of the 2nd period. Tri-City and Omaha filled the penalty sheet in the 2nd period with seven total infractions. The Storm outshot the Lancers 15-14 in the 2nd period, but trailed 2-0 going into the 3rd. Tri-City was held off the board for much of the 3rd period, but finally broke through by scoring a power play goal with under seven minutes to play. Filip Forsmark netted his 1st goal of the season on the power play to cut the Lancers lead in half. The goal was assisted by Connor McMenamin and Ian Murphy. With time running out, the Storm got a power play opportunity on Cam Ginetti’s holding penalty at 16:44 of the 3rd period.

Tri-City capitalized, scoring its second power play goal of the night to tie the game. Jake Crespi redirected a shot from Colby Ambrosio past Omaha goaltender Vinnie Purpura to give the Storm its second goal of the night. Crespi’s goal was his fourth of the season, and tied the score at 2-2. The game would require an overtime finish to decide the outcome. Kalle Erickson scored at the 1:11 mark of the overtime period to give Omaha a 3-2 win. The win for the Lancers was its first against the Storm this season. Vinnie Purpura stopped 31 of 33 Tri-City shots to record his second victory of the season in goal. Tri-City goaltender Isaiah Saville made 28 saves on 31 shots and recorded the loss in goal. The Storm return to action on Friday in a road game against Omaha to begin a three game stretch away from home. Puck drop at Ralston Arena is scheduled for 7:35pm, with the broadcast beginning on Storm Radio at 7:15pm.