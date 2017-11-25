Storm fight back to win in overtime

Sioux City, IA. – The Tri-City Storm trailed twice Friday night in Sioux City, but battled back to equal the score both times and eventually score the overtime game winner to defeat the Musketeers 3-2. For the second consecutive game this week, the Storm trailed by a goal entering the third period but overcame the deficit to secure a victory. With the win, Tri-City has now won 12 of 15 games to start the season.

A 1st period goal from Ryan Liebold gave the Musketeers a 1-0 lead entering the 2nd period. Tri-City’s Jake Crespi would score his first goal of the season just over a minute into the middle frame to tie the game up at 1-1. Sioux City would bounce back and retake the lead when Micah Miller scored his 2nd goal of the season less than 4 minutes later. The offensive breakout in the 2nd period led to a 2-1 Musketeer lead entering the 3rd period.

In the 3rd period, the Storm got a power play goal from Hugo Blixt to tie the game up at 2-2 with just over 12 minutes reaming. The goal was the 3rd of the season for Blixt, and was assisted by Charlie Dovorany and Ronnie Attard. Earlier this season, Tri-City defeated Sioux City on the road in a shootout and again the two teams would need extra time to settle the score after no additional goals were scored in the 3rd period.

A fast paced over time period featured chances on each end of the ice, but no goals through the first four minutes. In the final minute of the period, the Storm’s Charlie Dovorany was given an outlet pass from the defensive zone to setup a breakaway chance to win the game. Dovorany would make it count, sneaking one by Musketeer goalie Matt Jurusik and giving the Storm another thrilling victory on the season. The game winning goal was assisted by Jake Crespi and Bryan Yoon.

The Storm are back in action tomorrow night in Sioux Falls, SD for the final game of a four game road trip. Tri-City (12-3) takes on Sioux Falls (8-4-3-2) in the first matchup between the two teams this season.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05pm CT.