Storm Finishes Up USHL Draft

Kearney, Neb. – The Tri-City Storm selected a goaltender in the first round for the first time in 13 years and filled out its 45-man roster with 19 picks in Tuesday’s 2017 USHL Phase II Draft. After snagging forward Tyler Ward seventh overall, the Storm selected Swedish-born netminder Filip Larsson with no. 8 pick. The last time the Storm picked a goaltender in the first round was 2004, when Tri-City drafted Zane Kalemba. The Detroit Red Wings selected Larsson in the 6th round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. Tri-City selected three players from Sweden and five international players in the first five rounds.

The Storm also drafted Janesville Jets (NAHL) goaltender Jake Barczewski in the 3rd round, 34th overall. Barczewski went 27-6-0-1 this season and was 3rd in the league in goals against average (1.94) and second in save percentage (.929). The 7th-overall pick Ward scored nine goals and 16 points in 11 BCHL Playoff games with the Merritt Centennials. Storm Head Coach Bill Muckalt played for Merritt from 1991-94. Ward is committed to Denver. Tri-City drafted 11 forwards, six defensemen and two goalies. The Storm picked four forwards in the first four rounds, including Brown University commit Michael Maloney at no. 18 and Lake Superior State commit Jake Crespi at no. 32. In the fourth round, Tri-City drafted Filip Forsmark from Sweden. To help the defensive corps, the Storm selected two in a three-pick span. At no. 62, the Storm selected Canadian Daniel Hilsendager and Swedish-born Hugo Blixt. Tri-City looked for youth in the seventh, eighth and ninth rounds, selecting 17-year-old Ben Almquist and 16-year-olds Grayson Valente and Jami Krannila.