Storm Has Rough Weekend

Cedar Rapids, IA – The Tri-City Storm dropped a road game to the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders Saturday night at the Cedar Rapids Ice Arena by a final score of 4-2. Tri-City got goals in the game from Ronnie Attard and Elias Rosen, but dropped the final game of a six-game road trip to Cedar Rapids. The Storm now return home to the Viaero Center for the final two games of the regular season on Friday and Saturday. Puck drops Friday vs. Des Moines at 7:05pm. The Storm’s playoff home dates and opponent are still to be decided.