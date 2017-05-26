Storm Hire New Coach & General Manager

Kearney, Neb. – The Tri-City Storm is proud to announce Anthony Noreen as its new Head Coach and General Manager, the eighth person to hold the title in the team’s history. Noreen comes to Kearney after head coaching the Orlando Solar Bears (ECHL) for two seasons and Youngstown Phantoms (USHL) for four seasons, where he was named USHL Coach of the Year in 2015.

“I am excited and honored to be named the Head Coach and General Manager of the Tri-City Storm,” said Noreen. “My passion lies in developing young men to have a chance to achieve their hockey goals and be the type of people the whole community can be proud of. I cannot wait to get to work to help provide the Tri-City area with a team that they will be proud of both on and off the ice.”

Need To Know Accomplishments Head Coach Orlando Solar Bears (ECHL) Oct. 2015 – Nov. 2016

(38-33-5-5) Head Coach/GM Youngstown Phantoms 2011-15 (117-99-19)

2015 Coach of the Year

2015 Anderson Cup Champion Assistant Youngstown Phantoms 2010-11 UW-Stevens Point (Assistant/Player) Asst. 2007-10, played 2003-07

Storm owner Kirk Brooks added about the hire, “We are excited to have a coach of Anthony’s caliber in Tri-City. He has a proven track record for both winning and developing players at the USHL level.” In talking about the upcoming season Brooks said, “We feel like the players we have returning along with the players we were able to secure through moves we made last year and in the draft give us a great opportunity to challenge at the highest levels of the USHL. Steve Lowe, our President of Hockey Operations, was instrumental in each of those steps as well as our hiring of Anthony.”

A native of Chicago, Illinois, Noreen started his coaching career in 2007 as an assistant coach at Wisconsin – Stevens Point, his alma mater. He had his first chance to become a head coach in 2011 with the Youngstown Phantoms, and made the playoffs in three of his four seasons (overall regular season record of 117-99-19). In his last season there, the Phantoms won the Anderson Cup and Noreen was named USHL Coach of the Year. He was then hired away for his first professional head coaching position with the Orlando Solar Bears. In just under two seasons, Noreen guided the Solar Bears to a winning record of 38-35-5-5.

Noreen replaces Bill Muckalt, who leaves Tri-City to pursue coaching opportunities at higher levels of hockey. “Bill helped bring our first Clark Cup Championship to Tri-City, and he and Barrie will always be a part of the Storm family,” explained Brooks. In that historic championship season, the team went on a franchise-record 13-game point streak and ended the playoffs with both the most goals scored and fewest goals allowed in the USHL. “We are proud Bill’s time with the Storm has opened up opportunities for him to advance his career, and wish him continued success.”