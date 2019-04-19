Storm Hosts Des Moines Tonight

Kearney, NE. – The Tri-City Storm host the Des Moines Buccaneers tonight at the Viaero Center in Kearney for Game #1 of the Western Conference Semifinals. Tonight’s is the Storm’s opening game in the 2019 Clark Cup Playoffs. Tonight’s game will be the first Storm playoff game at the Viaero Center since the team captured the 2016 Clark Cup against the Dubuque Fighting Saints on May 20th, 2016. Game #1 of the Western Conference Semifinals is scheduled for 7:05pm. Tri-City (#1 Seed) begins the 2019 Clark Cup Playoffs tonight on home ice after capturing the Anderson Cup for the 2nd time in organization history. The Storm ended the regular season with a 6-1-win last Saturday over Sioux City and finished the year with a team record forty-five wins.

Tri-City finished the 2018-2019 regular season with a record of 45-12-3-2. The Storm received a bye through the opening round to advance to the Western Conference Semifinals. Des Moines (#4 Seed) travels to Kearney tonight for a two-game weekend against the Storm following a two-game sweep of defending Clark Cup Champion Fargo earlier this week at Buccaneer Arena. The Bucs outscored the Force 10-5 in the two games and knocked off the defending Champions with an overtime goal from Michael Mancinelli in a 3-2 win on Tuesday night. Des Moines won the seven game season series against the Storm last Friday night in a 4-3 shootout win at the Viaero Center.

This year’s Western Conference Semifinals appearance is the Buccaneer’s first in the second round of the playoffs since the 2007 Clark Cup Playoffs. Des Moines finished the regular with a record of 35-22-1-4. Des Moines eliminated Fargo in two games in the opening round to advance to the Conference Semifinals.Today’s playoff game is set to begin at 7:05pm