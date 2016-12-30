Storm Knock Off Sioux City

Kearney, Neb. – Linus Weissbach scored on the first shot of overtime, helping the Tri-City Storm overcome the conference-best Sioux City Musketeers, 2-1, Thursday at the Viaero Center. The Storm allowed the tying goal to Kristian Pospisil with six seconds left in regulation.

Coming in up the middle, Weissbach received a pass from Joey Matthews, maneuvered to the left circle, drove the post, deked and finished with a tap at the left bar 1:14 into the extra session. Weissbach has scored game-winning goals in consecutive games, the first two of his career. The 18-year-old leads the squad with 22 points (7g, 15a).

Dayton Rasmussen earned the overtime victory, making 22 saves. Before allowing the goal with six ticks left, Rasmussen had made 47 straight saves over his previous 100:01. Ryan Ferland blocked 17 shots in the overtime loss.

Tri-City looks for its third straight win on New Year’s Eve against the Lincoln Stars at 5:05 p.m.,