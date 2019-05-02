Storm Lose Again At Home

Kearney, NE – The Tri-City Storm dropped Game #2 of the 2019 Western Conference Final by a final score of 4-1 Wednesday night at the Viaero Center. Filip Forsmark scored the Storm’s only goal during the 1st period before the Stampede responded with four unanswered goals. With the loss, Tri-City is now down 2-0 in the best of five series and will need to win three consecutive games to advance to the 2019 Clark Cup Final. Friday’s Game #3 is set to begin at 7:05pm at the Denny Sanford Premiere Center in Sioux Falls. Filip Forsmark gave the Storm a 1-0 lead with under three minutes to play in the 1st period.

The goal was the Storm’s first goal of the series and was assisted by Khristian Acosta. Tri-City outshot Sioux Falls 11-7 in the opening period and carried a 1-0 lead into the 2nd period. Tri-City held the Stampede off the scoreboard through much of the 2nd period, but Sioux Falls scored two goals in the final three minutes of the 2nd period to take a 2-1 lead into the 3rd. Carl Berglund scored his 1st goal of the postseason at 17:01 of the 2nd period to tie the game at 1-1. Berglund’s goal was assisted by Cade Borchardt. Eighteen seconds later, at 17:09 of the period, Sioux Falls took a 2-1 lead off a goal from Andre Lee. Lee’s goal was his 4th of the playoffs. Despite being outshot 12-7 in the 2nd period, the Stampede led 2-1 entering the 3rd period. Max Crozier scored his 3rd goal of the playoffs at 7:45 of the 3rd period to increase the Stampede lead to two goals.

An empty net goal from Jared Westcott at 18:40 of the 3rd period was the final scoring play of the game. Tri-City outshot Sioux Falls 32-22 but fell 4-1 on home ice at the Viaero Center. Jaxson Stauber recorded the win in net for the Stampede, improving to 7-1 in the postseason. Isaiah Saville stopped 18 of 21 shots faced and picked up the loss in goal for the Storm. The 2019 Western Conference Final now shifts to the Denny Sanford Premiere Center in Sioux Falls, SD for Game #3 tomorrow night.