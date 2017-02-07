Storm Make Deal, Look To The Future

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-213849 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
BY Storm Sports Information | February 7, 2017
Kearney, Neb. – The Tri-City Storm announced Tuesday it has acquired three draft picks and a player to be named later from the Sioux City Musketeers for defensemen Joey Matthews and forwards Charlie Kelleher and Odeen Tufto. The Storm picks up three 2017 draft picks: a second-round Phase II selection, a fourth-round Phase II pick and a fifth-round selection in the Phase I Draft. “This move benefits the Storm’s long-term interests,” said Storm Head Coach and General Manager Bill Muckalt. “Joey helped bring the Clark Cup here in 2016. We want to thank all three players for their contributions and wish them all the best of luck as they move on to play college hockey in the fall.” President of Hockey Operations Steve Lowe indicated, “we owe it to the fans and the Tri-Cities to put ourselves in a position to be competitive every season.”

