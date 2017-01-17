Storm Make Moves With Fargo

Kearney, Neb. – The Tri-City Storm completed a four-player trade with the Fargo Force Monday, adding forwards Charlie Dovorany, Odeen Tufto and a fourth-round pick in the USHL’s 2017 Phase I Draft in exchange for forward Paul Washe, defenseman Philip Alftberg and an eight-round selection in the 2017 Phase I Draft.

“We want to wish both Paul and Philip luck as they embark on their college careers,” said Storm Head Coach and General Manager Bill Muckalt. “Paul was part of a championship here last year and his contributions will not be forgotten.”

Dovorany, 17, is committed to the University of Minnesota Duluth and has scored two goals in 12 games since returning from injury on December 9. The native of Wausau, Wisconsin participated in the 2017 USHL/NHL Top Prospects Game on January 10. Standing 5-foot-11, 175 pounds, Dovorany is a product of Shattuck-St. Mary’s School, the same program that produced Sidney Crosby and Jonathan Toews.

“We’re excited to acquire a player of Charlie’s character and skill level. We think he’s going to be a bright spot at center for the next few seasons.” Tufto ranked third on the Force with 21 points and fourth with 16 assists. A Quinnipiac commit, Tufto is 20 years old, stands 5-foot-8 and weighs 170 pounds.

“He’s a really skilled player that’ll help us on offense. We look forward to aiding him in his development.” Tufto spent last season playing in the BCHL with the Vernon Vipers, leading the squad with 25 goals and 65 points. Prior to 2015-16, the native of Chaska, Minnesota played with St. Thomas Academy for three seasons.