Storm Makes Midseason Trade

Kearney, NE. – The Tri-City Storm has acquired forward Brendan Furry and a 2019 Phase I 8th Round draft pick from the Omaha Lancers in exchange for forward Blais Richartz, defenseman Matt Basgall, a 2019 Phase II 1st Round draft pick, a 2019 Phase I 3rd Round draft pick, and a 2020 Phase II 3rd Round draft pick. Brendan Furry, 20, of Toledo, Ohio previously served as the Captain of the Omaha Lancers during the 2018-2019 season and was the team’s leading scorer at the time of the trade. Despite missing the first 8 games of the regular season due to injury, Furry has scored 8 goals, and notched 10 assists in his 16 games this year. Furry is in his 2nd year in the USHL, and finished last season with 17 goals, and 23 assists for 40 points during the regular season. Furry also netted 2 goals and recorded 1 assist during the 2018 Clark Cup playoffs.

Prior to his time in the USHL, Furry skated for the Amarillo Bulls (NAHL) and Belle Tire 18U (T1EHL) during the 2016-2017 season. Furry previously announced a commitment to play college hockey for Niagara University. Blais Richartz, 18, of Menomonie, Wisconsin skated in 92 games with the Storm during the 2016-2017, 2017-2018, and 2018-2019 seasons. Richartz notched 15 goals and recorded 15 assists in that time, including 5 goals and 3 assists during the 2018-2019 season. Richartz previously announced a commitment to play college hockey at Michigan Tech. Matthew Basgall, 16, of Lake Forest, Illinois was selected 73rd overall by Tri-City in the 2018 USHL Phase I Draft. He has spent the 2018-2019 season with the Chicago Mission U16 program, recording 6 assists in 8 games played. “We felt that if we were going to add someone to our locker room, it had to be someone who was an elite person and someone who could come into our locker room and add to our culture and personality. Brendan plays out style of hockey, he is an elite skater who plays hard and is a skill guy who can help us in our 200ft game. We felt this was an opportunity to bring someone in before the halfway point in the season, rather than wait until the trade deadline.” GM/Head Coach Anthony Noreen “In making this move, we believe we have a chance to raise another Clark Cup and we hope to accomplish that in the 2nd half of the season” – President of Hockey Operations Steve Lowe In addition to today’s trade, Tri-City also dropped forward Jake Crespi from the active roster. Crespi has been ruled out for the season due to injury and now looks forward to his collegiate career at Michigan Tech.