Storm Makes Off Season Trade

Kearney, Neb. – The Tri-City Storm announced Wednesday it has picked up defenseman Keaton Pehrson from the Waterloo Black Hawks for forward Danny DiGrande, goalie Ben Kraws and a sixth round Phase II selection in the 2018 USHL Entry Draft. Pehrson captained Lakeville North High School (MN) last season and topped team blueliners with four goals and 29 points. The 18-year-old also skated in eight games for the NAHL’s Austin Bruins, recording two assists in his first junior hockey foray. Pehrson stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 192 pounds. “I can’t wait to join the team because I have heard so many great things about the organization,” Pehrson said. “I’m excited to be a part of the winning tradition and help to continue it. It will be a ton of fun and I’m very excited to learn new things from the great coaching staff and continue to develop my game.” Pehrson spent three seasons at Lakeville North and won the 2015 Minnesota boys hockey state tournament title. Former Storm defenseman Jack McNeely captained that championship squad to a 31-0 record. DiGrande added nine goals and 16 points in 37 games for Tri-City last season. He skated with Muskegon in 2015-16. Kraws spent the last two seasons with the Buffalo Jr. Sabres.