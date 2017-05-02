Storm Participate In USHL Draft

Kearney, Neb. – The Tri-City Storm used its first-round pick on Minnesota commit Mike Koster and added 11 players in the 2017 USHL Phase I Draft Monday. Tri-City selected six forwards, four defensemen and one goalie. Phase I of the USHL Draft is a 10-round selection and teams pick U-17 talent (2001 birth year players in 2017). Koster is a defenseman from Chaska High School (MN) and had 16 goals and 35 points in 25 games this season. He completed his sophomore season at Chaska in February. The Storm followed up the selection with second-round selection Liam Connors at 31st overall. The forward Connors is committed to Boston University and tallied 15 goals and 28 points in 29 games this season at St. Sebastian’s School.

Three picks later, in the third round at no. 34 overall, the Storm selected defenseman Jayden Struble, a Northeastern commit. The Storm also went for defense in the fourth round, selecting Kabore Dunn. The Storm made three fifth-round picks at 66th (F Joey Moffatt), 67th (F Dalton DuHart) and 80th overall (D Cole McWard). Tri-City nabbed Minnesota commit Nik Norman in the sixth round. To help in cage, the Storm snatched Cushing Academy goaltender Joe Sharib in the seventh round, 98th overall. Wisconsin commit T.J. Koufis went to Tri-City with the 130th overall selection in the 9th round. Koufis is a product of the Chicago Mission, the same program that developed Storm forward Nicholas Nardella and former Tri-City defensemen Tory Dello and Bobby Nardella. Tri-City finished Phase I by selecting Danish-born forward Alberto Pison in the 10th round.

Phase II of the 2017 Draft is Tuesday, May 2 at 8 a.m. and any player eligible to play junior hockey (not protected by another USHL team) is open to be drafted. The Storm has the second overall pick and the 12th overall selection. Tri-City will pick until it reaches 45 players on its roster.