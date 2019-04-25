Storm Pick Up Big Post Season Honors

Kearney, NE. – The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced on Thursday that the Storm’s Ronnie Attard, Zac Jones, and Isaiah Saville have been awarded with USHL Year End Awards for the 2018-2019 season. Ronnie Attard has been named the 2018-2019 USHL Defenseman of the Year and the 2018-2019 USHL Player of the Year. Zac Jones has been named the USHL’s Rookie of the Year for the 2018-2019 season. Isaiah Saville has been named the 2018-2019 USHL Goaltender of the Year. Today marks the 1st time in organization history that a Storm player has been awarded the USHL Defenseman of the Year, USHL Rookie of the Year, and USHL Player of the Year honors.