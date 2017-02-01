Storm Plays Well In Win Over Omaha

Kearney, Neb. – The Tri-City Storm scored the first three goals and Dayton Rasmussen made 28 saves to steer the Storm to a 4-1 win over the Omaha Lancers Tuesday at the Viaero Center. Rasmussen made his first 19 saves and stopped 14 in the third, yielding just once to Omaha’s Emilio Pettersen with 8:20 left. Other than the minor blip, Rasmussen earned his 12th victory of the season. The Storm (15-17-4-2, 36 pts.) is tied with Sioux Falls for sixth in the Western Conference.

First star Odeen Tufto (1g, 1a) and third star Danny DiGrande (2a) had multi-point efforts. Since coming to the Storm, Tufto has three goals and seven points in six games. In three Tri-City games against Omaha, Tufto has six points (2g, 4a). Team points leader Linus Weissbach gave the Storm a 2-0 lead late in the second and recorded his team-leading 33rd point of the season. The Storm has won two straight games and three of four. Omaha and Tri-City are even, 3-3, in the eight-game series.