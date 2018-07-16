Storm Promotes Assistant Coach

Kearney, NE. – The Tri-City Storm has announced that Ethan Goldberg has been promoted to the role of Associate Coach for the 2018-2019 season. Goldberg was hired by the organization last July, and spent last season as an Assistant Coach for the Storm. Prior to joining the Tri-City coaching staff, Goldberg spent four seasons with the Sioux City Musketeers as an Assistant Coach. Ethan Goldberg, 29, of Green Oaks, IL, was behind the bench last season for Tri-City’s third playoff appearance in the last four years. Including his time with Sioux City, Goldberg’s teams have made the playoffs in four of his five seasons in the USHL. During his four seasons behind the bench in Sioux City, the Musketeers claimed two Western Conference regular season titles. Sioux City also won the 2017 Anderson Cup, as the league’s best regular season team during the 2016-2017 season.

Prior to his time in the USHL, Goldberg served as a volunteer assistant coach with the Bemidji State Beavers during the 2013-2014 season. “Ethan is not your regular assistant coach, and we felt that this was something that he certainly deserved. He has shown an elite work ethic, elite respect for our guys, and this is our way of showing him appreciation for what he has accomplished in his career thus far. This new title gives him a higher profile, and more accurately reflects what he means to the Tri-City Storm organization” – GM/Head Coach Anthony Noreen Associate Coach Goldberg and the Storm will begin the 2018-2019 season at the 2018 USHL Fall Classic in Cranberry Township, PA, September 27th-30. Schedules, tickets, and additional information for the event will be announced at a later date.