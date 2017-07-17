Storm Schedule Starting To Take Shape

Kearney, Neb. – The Tri-City Storm will play its first home game of the 2017-18 season against the Sioux City Musketeers on Oct. 13 at 7:35 p.m. The home opener features special promotions and giveaways that will be announced at a later date. The Storm’s full schedule will be announced on Tuesday, July 18 at 10 a.m. Tri-City defeated Sioux City twice last season. The Musketeers won the 2017 Anderson Cup with 87 points and lost in the Clark Cup Final to the Chicago Steel. Storm season tickets are available at the Viaero Center Box Office. The Storm has been in the USHL since 2000 and is set to begin its 18th season of play. This May, Tri-City hired Head Coach and General Manager Anthony Noreen, the eighth to hold the title in team history. Noreen won 2015 USHL Coach of the Year with the Youngstown Phantoms.